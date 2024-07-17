Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

