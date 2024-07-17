Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$47.47 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.34. The stock has a market cap of C$34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

