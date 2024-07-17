Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $131.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.