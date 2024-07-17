Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Tanger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 127.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Tanger Trading Up 1.1 %
Tanger stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Tanger has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
