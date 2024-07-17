Susquehanna Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.1 %

QCOM traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,841. The stock has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $174.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.