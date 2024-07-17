Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

STRA stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Strategic Education by 32.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

