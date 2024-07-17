StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNPR. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

