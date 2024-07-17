State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 131,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,865. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

