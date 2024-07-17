State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.
State Street Trading Up 7.4 %
NYSE STT opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
