State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

State Street Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE STT opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.