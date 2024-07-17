State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

