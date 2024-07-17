Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

In other Sphere 3D news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sphere 3D news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

