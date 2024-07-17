Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $29.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

