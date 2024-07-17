South Plains Financial (SPFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

