SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In other news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

