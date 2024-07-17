Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Grows By 5.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kopin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 218,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,528. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 239,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

