Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expands By 5.9%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,433,009. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth about $553,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Funko

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.18. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.