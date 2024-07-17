Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expands By 5.9%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $9,907,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $7,287,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.6 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

