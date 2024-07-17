Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 9.6%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 3,964,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.9 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

About Argosy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. The company's flagship project is the 77.5% owned Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions and mining easement right landholdings located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.