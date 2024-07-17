Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 9.6%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 3,964,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.9 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.
