Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Rises By 17.6%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 28,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

