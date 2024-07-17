Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Grows By 6.2%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Adient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 41,090.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADNT

Adient Trading Up 3.7 %

ADNT stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. Adient has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.