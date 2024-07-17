Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 1,526,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,871. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

