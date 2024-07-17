Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $647.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.14.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

