Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,254 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,225. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

