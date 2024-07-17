Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 14277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Select Medical by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

