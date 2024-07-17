Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 14277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
