Schroder Oriental Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance
SOI stock opened at GBX 281.25 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of £686.65 million, a PE ratio of 5,660.00 and a beta of 0.67. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12-month low of GBX 233.50 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.12.
Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile
