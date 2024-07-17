Schroder Oriental Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

SOI stock opened at GBX 281.25 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of £686.65 million, a PE ratio of 5,660.00 and a beta of 0.67. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12-month low of GBX 233.50 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.12.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.