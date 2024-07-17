SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $213.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2,022.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

