Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.34

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.34 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 10764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

