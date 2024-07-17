Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

