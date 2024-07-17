Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.320-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

