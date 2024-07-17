ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 5.2%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.89. 147,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 902,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNW

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.