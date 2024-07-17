Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $439.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $483.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DE traded up $7.62 on Wednesday, hitting $385.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.58. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.93 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

