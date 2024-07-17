RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.69.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.