Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
