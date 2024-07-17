Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.