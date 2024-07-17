Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,164,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,132 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.51.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $531,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

