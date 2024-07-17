QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $165,031.84

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,031.84 and approximately $1,245.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019872 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,626.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

