QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,961 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.85. 4,187,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,832. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $375.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.