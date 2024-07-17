QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,902 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after buying an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after buying an additional 1,004,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 741,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,728. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.