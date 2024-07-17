Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

