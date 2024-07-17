Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.39-5.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.