Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.39-5.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43.
Prologis stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
