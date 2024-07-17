Piper Sandler Trims Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Target Price to $2.25

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Featured Stories

