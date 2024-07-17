Paul Peter Tak Sells 20,293 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Peter Tak sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $121,149.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

CADL stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.94. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.