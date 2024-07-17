Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after buying an additional 159,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 3,779,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAAS opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.