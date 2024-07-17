Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OUST

Ouster Trading Up 2.4 %

OUST opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $741.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ouster

In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.