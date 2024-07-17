Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.
Ouster Trading Up 2.4 %
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
