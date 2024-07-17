Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $95.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ON. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 35.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

