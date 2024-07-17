Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $740.00 at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $656.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $653.90 and a 200-day moving average of $600.80. The company has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.