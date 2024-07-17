Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Head-To-Head Review

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $14.06 million 1.65 -$1.58 million ($0.14) -15.71 Orchestra BioMed $2.22 million 137.43 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -5.75

This table compares Nephros and Orchestra BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchestra BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.76%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -10.23% -17.01% -12.90% Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17%

Summary

Nephros beats Orchestra BioMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

