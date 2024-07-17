Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

