Morgan Stanley Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Underweight

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.