Mony Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

MONY opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Mony Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.75).

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £19,968.34 ($25,895.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,766. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

