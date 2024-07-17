Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.41

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

