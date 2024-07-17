Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.41

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
